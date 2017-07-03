Rihanna Is Making All The Right Moves To Win An Oscar & It's Not Accidental

Rihanna will soon return to the silver screen as a shape-shifting entertainer in Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets. The film adaptation of the French comic book series is not the singers first foray into acting, and if she has any say in it, it won't be her last.
The 29-year-old seems to hope to follow in the footsteps of Cher, Jennifer Hudson, and Jared Leto and successfully bridge the gap between singer and Oscar winner. She has already been in a fewf movies, beginning with her debut in Bring It On: All Or Nothing in 2006. In an interview with The Sun, Rihanna spoke about her award-winning aspirations. “I don’t think anyone makes an album thinking about winning a Grammy, or makes a movie thinking about winning an Oscar. What you do is work as hard as you can and if awards follow, then that’s great.”
Advertisement
She hopes to take on larger acting roles in the future. "I'd love to get there [the Oscar stage] one day," she said in the same interview. "Who doesn't want to be told they are doing a great job?" With eight Grammys and two Brit Awards to her name, the multihyphenate performer has a lot of admiration for actors who put everything into taking on a character. “If you look at the well-known method actors of the generation, they put in incredible performance after incredible performance. It’s no coincidence."
As for the characters she has taken on, Rihanna has hopes for something a little darker. "I just do what’s best for the role, what’s best for me, I’d love to do something dark and different and challenge myself,” she told The Sun. She already has her next movie lined up. The Barbados-born performer joined the cast of Ocean's 8, which is set to premiere in 2018.
In the end, the experienced performer is no stranger to the difficult but rewarding nature of industry saying, “Any validation that your work is impacting is rewarding. I work hard and put my all into everything I do but the rest isn’t up to me.”
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement