Get Closer To The Beach This Summer With Ocean Hair

Shine bright like a diamond ?Created by my homie @mindiraek and myself in our Free Flow class. We used our favorite products from @trionicshaircare, @olaplex, @malibucpro (Olabuonics) and @joicointensity colors.

A post shared by Kansas City✂️ Hair Artist ? (@saraihairwizard) on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:56am PDT