Get Closer To The Beach This Summer With Ocean Hair

Sea salt spray isn't the only way to get beachy hair. It's perfect for making your hair look gently tousled as if you spent the day by the sea, but what if you wanted your hair to resemble the waves themselves? Enter Ocean blue hair, which is the latest trend to sweep Instagram. Before you write it off out of worry of looking like a Smurf, you should know there is a lot more going into this look than simply having blue hair.
Like the ocean itself, ocean hair is multidimensional. California-based hair stylist, Brittany Holland, explained her technique to Allure saying the goal was to "create depth and movement that mimics the ocean," through the use of blues, teals, turquoise, and even some green to achieve this summery look.
Her love of the ocean is what sparked their creativity to experiment with this trend. "My client and I both share a love for ocean and the beach so I wanted to create something she would enjoy and she could almost get lost in while stuck in our desert town," Holland added in the same interview.
Want to try this look for yourself? Hairstylist, Kasey O'Hara from Rockville, Maryland created an ocean hair look all her own using the brand Pulp Riot. Specifically, she said she used Nightfall (royal blue), Sea Glass (mint green), Aquatic (teal), and Powder (sky blue) to achieve the layered look.
If you're still not sure if you can pull off the beachy look for yourself, O'Hara, who also spoke with Allure, said, "It's a great tone for any skin tone." She recommended asking your stylist to use multidimensional blues and to always bring photo references. Whatever blue suits you! O'Hara added that they don't even have to be just pictures of hair saying that she's had clients bring her photos of fish, crystals and even denim swatches.
Unlike pastels which tend to fade quickly, ocean-hued hair lasts a bit longer between dye jobs which means you can enjoy this look all summer!
