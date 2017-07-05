Even if you've never heard of Bebe Rexha, you've definitely heard her work. The singer/songwriter, with almost 2.5 million Instagram followers, has written massive hits for artists like Eminem, Rihanna, and Selena Gomez. And now she's stepping into the spotlight herself as a solo artist.
Rexha released All Your Fault: Pt 1, her second EP, earlier this year, which included radio favorites like "I Got You" and "Bad Bitch," and the next iteration of her music, All Your Fault: Pt. 2, is coming out this month. To celebrate the release, the singer came into Refinery29's offices to chat about the inspiration behind her new record.
What started as a conversation about her music (including a hint at a collab with Louis Tomlinson) quickly turned into a beauty crash course. When we asked Rexha what products she keeps with her on tour, Rexha divulged a trio of necessities that save her bleached blonde hair from the damage of regular dye jobs.
"I always keep a little bit of Castor oil in my bag. You can get it on Amazon [and I] mix it with a little mint [oil]," she says. Not the DIY type? Rexha's got a Sephora pick, too. "Bumble and Bumble has a new masque oil that is insane. I just bought three of them at Sephora. It's the best thing I've ever used on my hair, and I've tried everything."
That's quite high praise from someone who has their hair and makeup done on the regular, and who clearly seems to be quite the beauty buff. Another nugget of wisdom from Rexha for bleach blondes? Stay away from coconut oil. And try to minimize the amount of heat you put to your hair. Rexha says she's learned that the hard way...
To hear more beauty tips from Rexha, check out our full interview with her, below.
