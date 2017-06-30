SoFi's marketing campaign is clearly making a play for Millennials who have been following the avocado toast debate. However, once you are ready to purchase a place of your very own, be sure to look into the options that are best for you. SoFi may be a solid option for people with robust and mostly-spotless financial profiles; however, they're likely not an option at all for people whose situations are messier or less secure. As BuzzFeed News explained, citing reports from financial agencies DBRS and Moody's, the average annual income for a college graduate in 2015 was around $50,000. The average income for a person who qualified for a SoFi loan? More than $170,000.