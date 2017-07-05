Where To Find Your Senators This Week To Voice Your Opinion On Healthcare

Claire McCaskill, Missouri (D)
Looking forward to ten, count 'em ten, town halls next week!— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 30, 2017
Ron Wyden, Washington (D)
Increase in uninsured by state under #Trumpcare. NOT A HEALTH PLAN. pic.twitter.com/6m14Rxy7RW— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 28, 2017
Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania (R)
Under #BetterCare bill, Medicaid expansion stays—and fed. funding levels will eventually match all other Medicaid categories. pic.twitter.com/PurdhY2BHM— Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) July 2, 2017
Maria Cantwell, Washington (D)
We cannot pass the disastrous Republican #healthcare plan – not today, not ever. The fight is not over yet, but your resistance is working.— Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) June 27, 2017
Jerry Moran, Kansas (R)
Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut (D)
Make no mistake: The faces and voices of Connecticut must have a say in this high-stakes #healthcare fight.— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) June 30, 2017
Brian E. Schatz, Hawaii (D)
Lisa Murkowski, Alaska (R)
My statement on the discussion draft of the Senate healthcare bill: pic.twitter.com/xRlwejEkwB— Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) June 22, 2017
Jeff Merkley, Oregon (D)
It’s all too clear: GOP #HealthCareBill would be absolutely devastating for older Oregonians. We must #ProtectOurCare and #KillTheBill. pic.twitter.com/ivNKUBUXGJ— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) June 29, 2017
Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts (D)
But let’s be clear: The Republicans’ so-called “healthcare” bill comes back to life more often than the lead zombie in a horror movie.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 27, 2017