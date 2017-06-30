PSA: Whatever You Do, Don't Use This Type Of Firework On The Fourth Of July

When it comes to fireworks, it's better to be safe than sorry. So if you plan on setting them off this Fourth of July, make sure you're aware of this recall.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, American Promotional Events is recalling its TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks and offering customers a full refund, reports WJCL.
The Florence, AL-based company, which manufactures its fireworks in China, is recalling 36,100 units.
Three separate injuries have been reported from using these, which have resulted in burns. The fireworks can explode immediately after being lit.
They're sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Walmart, among other retailers, for about $5, in a clear package with three canisters — red, white, and blue — as pictured. The UPC number 027736036561 appears on the label, according to the CPSC.
Customers can contact American Promotional Events for their refund at 1-800-243-1189 or info@tntfireworks.com, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.
Advertisement