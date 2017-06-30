7 Days In 60 Seconds: The Travel Ban To Sexist Comments

It can seem impossible to keep up with all the news these days, so here's what happened this week in a New York minute.
Trump's Travel Ban Begins
The Supreme Court said parts of Trump's travel ban can go into effect until it hears arguments on the case in October. Beginning Thursday night, visitors and refugees from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen won't be granted visas unless they have a "bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States."
The Senate Postpones Healthcare Reform
Republican leadership in the Senate postponed a vote on their Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) after it became clear the bill didn't haven enough votes to pass. Female Republican senators oppose the bill's provision to defund Planned Parenthood for one year, and are helping shape the healthcare debate.
Trump's Sexist Comments
President Trump made headlines for sexist and inappropriate comments about not one, but two, female journalists this week. We took a look at his troublesome history with female reporters.
A Confusing Comment From Ivanka
In a Fox & Friends interview that aired Monday morning Ivanka Trump, "special assistant" to the president, said she tries to "stay out of politics." Claiming to not be involved in politics seems to be a way to avoid the backlash when her father's harmful policies (such as banning immigrants and refugees from majority Muslim countries) are criticized.
SCOTUS Will Be Busy In The Fall
The Supreme Court concluded its term on Monday, announcing that it will decide on the case of a Denver baker who refused to serve a gay couple when the justices return. The decision will set an important precedent for when people can legally claim religious freedom. SCOTUS' blog has a total of 32 cases listed for its October term.
A Long Read For The Weekend
For the anniversary of the Supreme Court's Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt decision in favor of abortion rights, Refinery29's Amelia Harnish and Laura Norkin walk us through how abortion could actually become illegal in the U.S.
How To Take Action This Weekend
The Senate's healthcare bill is postponed, but not dead. As Congress breaks next week for its July 4 recess, continue calling your senators' offices (which you can find by calling 202-224-3121). A few senators from both parties will hold town halls next week; don't be afraid to show up and tell them what you think of the healthcare proposal.
Remember: The health care bill isn’t over until the bill is dead. If we raise our voices together, we can win this fight — (202) 224-3121.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 26, 2017
