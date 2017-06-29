If Selena Gomez decided to go country, we kind of assumed it would be for a duet with BFF Taylor Swift. While we wait for that (one day, please?), there may be a chance to hear Gomez with one of Swift's labelmates, Thomas Rhett. Or there may not.
Back in April, Nash Country Daily reported that Rhett dropped Gomez's name as one of his collaborators during a charity event Q&A. "We have this girl named Selena Gomez sing on a song on the record, and she’s pretty cool," he said.
Despite Rhett's casual manner, fans got pretty excited. Then we forgot about it and were all wrapped up in the possibility of hearing Gomez's long-hidden duet with Justin Bieber.
Advertisement
But in an interview with Rare Country last week (which is no longer on the site, but was picked up by Country Fancast), Rhett confirmed that he did in fact record with the pop superstar.
"It's possible," Rhett said of the collaboration making it onto his next album, due in September. "Anytime the country world melts into the pop world, it's an interesting conversation. A lot of things need to go correct for it to work out. But yes, Selena did sing a song of mine. It's still sort of up in the air if it's going to actually make the record."
Unfortunately for Rhett, this collaboration came about without him ever getting to meet Gomez in person.
"I've only been able to talk to her over the phone, but I was blown away just how super nice and respectful [she was], because I was terrified to talk to her, especially about the song," he told the site. "Like, I was scared to say, 'Maybe if you try this' to the biggest superstar that literally exists in this world and I'm just me? But yeah, she was so sweet, and I can't wait to meet her someday."
Well, that would be much more likely if you put the darn song on your album, so get to it!
Advertisement