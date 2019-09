In case you missed last night’s episode , Will and Rachel have a one-on-one date that is full of awkward pauses and not nearly enough kissing. By now, we know that a physical connection is just as important to Rachel as an emotional one (hi, Bryan). Something is missing. She asks Will what kind of women he’s attracted to, and he responds, “I’ve typically only dated white girls.” So in response to question about his type, his answer is basically: white. Rachel follows up with an inquiry about the kind of boyfriend Will is. He insists that he is passionate and really into physical intimacy, which is obviously in contrast with what he shows Rachel on their date. So she sends him home.