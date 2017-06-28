Ally Hilfiger Marries In A Custom Dress By Her Dad

The bride wore custom Tommy Hilfiger — and absolutely no one was surprised.
Most women eager to wear a designer wedding dress are forced to prowl the aisles of bridal stores, French manicured talons at the ready. When you're Ally Hilfiger, we're willing to bet the process is a little more streamlined.
The daughter of American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, Ally is also the former star of the iconic early 2000s MTV reality show Rich Girls and author of the memoir Bite Me: How Lyme Disease Stole My Childhood, Made Me Crazy, and Almost Killed Me. She married her longtime partner and fellow parent Steve Hash, a creative director with an apparent penchant for taking shirtless photographs.
As People reports, the couple became engaged last July, with plans in the works for a ceremony at the Hilfiger family's Greenwich, Connecticut home — a historical landmark Architectural Digest more aptly called a "castle." However, the New England manor was traded for Mustique, a private island located in the West Indies.
The couple chose to eschew the traditional string quartet for sweet sounds of Skrillex, and updated the classic (read: super boring) organ bridal processional with guitar strummed by Rolling Stones member Ronnie Wood. Evidently, the reception was killer.
The evening's soundtrack wasn't the only bespoke part of the wedding — Ally collaborated with her father to create the ultimate "bohemian, gypsy chick" gown. “He has a really great eye and [knows] what looks good on a woman – and I have a clear vision of what I want, so I think that combining those will make for a beautiful dress," she told Hello! last fall. The father/daughter design duo paired a creamy white slip dress with a sheer, hooded cape that featured plenty of white and blue floral embroidery.
Out of the 90 billion weddings happening this summer, this one gives us the most FOMO.
