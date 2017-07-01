After a night of passion gone wrong, 20-year-old Emily Georgia (not her full name), from Sussex, England, ended up at a hospital with a four-inch butt plug stuck high up in her bowels.
Georgia, who was spending a "naughty night in" with a male partner in March, told The Sun that it was her first time using a butt plug, and her lover accidentally pushed the sex toy too far up inside of her — and it vanished.
To make matters worse, he bailed on her after telling her that it would come out "naturally."
“I think he got too excited and managed to push the end of it in too," Georgia told The Sun. "It was a goner. I began to panic and told him I needed to go to hospital. He said it should come out naturally on the toilet and then he said 'I’m really sorry I have work early in the morning' and he shot off."
As you might expect, the butt plug did not come out naturally — it was too far up in her bowels, and her roommate had to take her to the hospital.
"It was already in my bowel bashing me about and because it’s made of stainless steel it felt really heavy and uncomfortable," Georgia told The Sun. "I assumed they could get it out manually but it was only when I saw the X-ray did I realise they couldn’t and how dangerous it was."
The toy, doctors warned, had a sharp edge that could puncture her bowels.
"When they spoke about the gem and that it could perforate my bowel I was devastated that a night of fun could have killed me," Georgia told The Sun.
After an hour-long operation that involved placing a camera in Georgia's rectum, doctors were able to manually extract the plug, and even gave it back to Georgia as a keepsake of sorts.
"If anyone is in the same situation I would advise to obviously try and get it out yourself first but then definitely take yourself straight to the hospital if you can," she told The Sun. "It's not as embarrassing as it seems — people at A&E see things like this all the time and will have seen far worse things up people's rectums."
