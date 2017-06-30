If you're searching for ways to keep the energy from Pride alive, filmmaker Mia Lidofsky's joyously boundary-breaking series, Strangers, should be at the top of your list. Executive produced by Refinery29 and Beachside Productions, Strangers follows newly-single Isobel, portrayed by Zoe Chao, as she questions and explores her sexual identity. Almost 30 and nowhere near where she thought she'd be by now, Isobel decides to AirBnB a room in her L.A. home, welcoming an eccentric band of new friends who challenge and reshape her evolving sense of self. Studded by a guest appearance from Girls alum, Jemima Kirke, Lidofsky's playful glimpse of Isobel's quarter life crisis resonates as an exuberant celebration of queer love and the complex relationships that shape us.