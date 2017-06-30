If you're searching for ways to keep the energy from Pride alive, filmmaker Mia Lidofsky's joyously boundary-breaking series, Strangers, should be at the top of your list. Executive produced by Refinery29 and Beachside Productions, Strangers follows newly-single Isobel, portrayed by Zoe Chao, as she questions and explores her sexual identity. Almost 30 and nowhere near where she thought she'd be by now, Isobel decides to AirBnB a room in her L.A. home, welcoming an eccentric band of new friends who challenge and reshape her evolving sense of self. Studded by a guest appearance from Girls alum, Jemima Kirke, Lidofsky's playful glimpse of Isobel's quarter life crisis resonates as an exuberant celebration of queer love and the complex relationships that shape us.
Following its acclaimed debut at this year's Sundance Film Festival, Strangers is heading to Los Angeles on July 15 for an exclusive screening at OutFest — the premiere LGBTQ Film Festival. Don't miss this opportunity to catch Stranger's brave, hilarious take on sex, friendship, and the long road towards adulthood. For more information about OutFest, click here. Admission is open to the public, and tickets will run $20.
