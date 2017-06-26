We're just one day away from the series finale of Pretty Little Liars, which means that the cast and crew are spilling the tea on what went on behind the scenes of the Freeform show. While no one would be cruel enough to reveal A.D.'s identity, Keegan Allen did share a truly hilarious story about one of the most memorable Toby scenes of all time.
Back in season 3, when Toby was revealed to be working alongside Mona (Janel Parrish) as a member of the A Team, we witnessed a flashback to a time in which Alison (Sasha Pieterse) visited Toby in juvenile detention. This Toby was seriously pissed off at Alison, as she was the reason he was in juvie in the first place — she framed him for setting off the explosion that led to Jenna (Tammin Sursok) losing her eyesight. Basically, Toby is in full-on tough guy mode in the scene — and, the entire time, he's wearing a du-rag.
Here's the scene, from season 3 episode "Out Of The Frying Pan, Into The Inferno."
Du-rags are often worn by Black men and women to help mold or shape their hair, and while some celebrities (like Kylie Jenner, who has been accused more than once of cultural appropriation) have been seen wearing them in public, it's kind of hard to fathom why Toby would decide to wear one during his juvie days. Fans were confused by the choice, to say the least.
Can someone pls tell me why Toby is wearing a du-rag on S3E17 of PLL? ???— MrKrabs (@lowery_kiara) December 2, 2016
why does toby wear a du rag when he was sent away on PLL ????????— lorelei ? (@whoismercutio) November 4, 2016
THEY PUT TOBY IN A DU RAG OH MY GOD I AM IN TEARS. PLL IS TOO MUCH— anemia earhart (@MightBeLeslie) July 4, 2015
Now, actor Allen has the real reason why Toby was wearing a du-rag in the scene... and it turns out it was nothing more than a huge mistake. In an interview with Buzzfeed, he revealed that he was supposed to take the du-rag off... but forgot.
"My hair was really long and I had to look like I had a shaved head. And they put on the du-rag just to keep my hair down, and they were gonna take it off when I was about to shoot, and my hair would be slicked back and I’d look really dangerous and juvenile. But when we were shooting, Michael the director was like, 'OK we’re gonna shoot the rehearsal', and I had the du-rag on, and I didn’t take it off, I was just in the middle of the scene," the PLL actor confessed to Buzzfeed.
He added that no one said anything until the costume designer saw the footage.
"Then months had gone by, and the production editor showed [Mandi Line, the costume designer], and she was like 'what the hell is this, why is the du-rag on his head?!' and everyone was like 'what are you talking about? This has already been in production for months' and she was like 'oh my god NO!' It ended up staying in... It was nobody’s fault, just an accidental mess up!"
So, there you have it. Toby was originally supposed to look like Danny Zuko, but the du-rag didn't come off in time. The more you know!
