Let's get something straight, Ed Sheeran sings live, always has, always will. Got that? After rumors started spreading that Sheeran lip synced his headlining performance at Glastonbury Festival, he clapped back in a major way.
Shortly after Sheeran closed out the English festival on Sunday night, some people started spreading the rumor that he wasn't actually singing or playing his instruments live, something that rubbed Sheeran the wrong way since he uses a lot of looping in his set. He'll play a short part of a song live in concert and then record it, this way he can layer each piece to perform a song like "Shape Of You" on his own without a band but make it sound like he has one. Pretty clever right?
On Twitter, Sheeran wrote, "Never thought I'd have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live, it's a loop station, not a backing track. Please google x."
When you Google "Ed Sheeran Looping" you'll actually find a video of the singer giving a loop pedal tutorial to the radio station 102.8 KIIS-FM way back in 2012. In the clip, he shows how he uses the looping station to become a one-man band. A good skill to have when you're just a struggling young artist starting out and don't have the funds to actually afford a backup band.
And as Sheeran shows, it looks pretty cool, too. It also doesn't look easy, which may be why Sheeran got a little bent out of shape at the thought of fans thinking he's just pretending up there.
Despite the rumors leaving a bad taste in his mouth, Sheeran had nothing but good things to say about the festival crowd. "Anyway, great night, great atmosphere, family, friends, fun," he tweeted. "Love you all."
