Story from TV Shows

Lady Gaga Won't Be Starring In American Horror Story Season 7

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Little Monsters, we have some bad news: Lady Gaga won't appear in American Horror Story's next installment.
Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news on Monday. The magazine's report came after rumors began circulating that Mother Monster would be back for the newest season of the anthology horror series.
The rumors started when an AHS fan account shared a photo that's from Conde Nast's special-edition issue about Lady Gaga. The magazine page claims that Gaga will "return for an undisclosed role" in season 7, which will be inspired by the 2016 U.S. presidential election. But the special edition issue also makes some mistakes about the AHS series — it claims that American Horror Story: Hotel and American Horror Story: Roanoke are seasons 1 and 2 of the show, not seasons 5 and 6, as they actually were. So we should take the claims with a grain of salt — especially since EW has denied the report.
Advertisement
For reference: I checked out the special edition, and the Conde Nast issue really did make those errors — the fan photo checks out.
On the plus side, there are plenty of other actors we know are going to appear in American Horror Story season 7. Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters — two Ryan Murphy show veterans — will star in the new season, as will Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, and Adina Porter. Some of the actors have been seen sporting blue and gray hair — which must mean something, right?

AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

Until Murphy reveals more details about the new season, though, we'll be combing through his Instagram posts for more clues. Like this blue-painted monster, which apparently has something to do with "ambidexterity."

AHS Season 7 clue: ambidexterity

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

Read These Stories Next:
Every Time A TV Character's Death Just About Killed You
The True Story Behind This Scary Meme
Celebs You Should Be Following On Instagram
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series