Little Monsters, we have some bad news: Lady Gaga won't appear in American Horror Story's next installment.
Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news on Monday. The magazine's report came after rumors began circulating that Mother Monster would be back for the newest season of the anthology horror series.
The rumors started when an AHS fan account shared a photo that's from Conde Nast's special-edition issue about Lady Gaga. The magazine page claims that Gaga will "return for an undisclosed role" in season 7, which will be inspired by the 2016 U.S. presidential election. But the special edition issue also makes some mistakes about the AHS series — it claims that American Horror Story: Hotel and American Horror Story: Roanoke are seasons 1 and 2 of the show, not seasons 5 and 6, as they actually were. So we should take the claims with a grain of salt — especially since EW has denied the report.
RUMOR: According to an article in Vogue magazine, Lady Gaga is returning for #AHS7 pic.twitter.com/aVnZTMDjFS— AHS LEAKS (@ahsleak) June 24, 2017
For reference: I checked out the special edition, and the Conde Nast issue really did make those errors — the fan photo checks out.
The fan tweets are true: @CondeNast Gaga special edition did say Hotel & Roanoke were AHS S1 & S2, not S5 & S6. (Imagine!) pic.twitter.com/zik9Tfkpb3— Meghan DeMaria (@meghandemaria) June 26, 2017
On the plus side, there are plenty of other actors we know are going to appear in American Horror Story season 7. Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters — two Ryan Murphy show veterans — will star in the new season, as will Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, and Adina Porter. Some of the actors have been seen sporting blue and gray hair — which must mean something, right?
Until Murphy reveals more details about the new season, though, we'll be combing through his Instagram posts for more clues. Like this blue-painted monster, which apparently has something to do with "ambidexterity."
