It makes sense that Chris Brown is at the BET Awards. He is a problematic favorite for a pretty big chunk of BET’s audience. It also makes sense that Karrueche Tran is there. She is an influencer, model, and one of the stars of TNT’s new show Claws — and it’s rumored that she’s dating
Beyoncé Quavo, but that's not my business. However, if you have been following entertainment news, you know that it doesn’t make sense that these two Black entertainers are at the BET Awards at the same time.
Karrueche was just granted a 5-year restraining order against Brown, whom she dated on-and-off for several years. She testified that Brown’s threatening behavior, in addition to the physical violence she experienced while they were together, warranted an extended order of protection. Restraining orders usually mean that the offending party has to stay a certain number of feet away from the defendant. The Staples Center is big, but I don’t think it’s big enough to keep Karrueche and Chris a legal distance apart. So many of us are wondering: how is it that the two former lovers are in the same place?
Advertisement
i'm confused on how Chris Brown and Karrueche at the same place ? like where the restraining order ? #BETAwards— anlly✨ (@annallyym) June 26, 2017
Karrueche is in the same building as Chris Brown but they're not supposed to be near each other #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/ktqthHn2oh— Phee ?? (@LARRY_4_LIFE) June 26, 2017
The most likely answer is that they weren’t actually in the same place at the same time. A series of unconfirmed tweets from popular activist and Twitter aficionado Deray McKesson seemed to suggest that there was some confusion with Karrueche at the entrance. It’s possible that she wasn’t able to enter the building until after Brown’s performance was over and he exited the building. This makes sense, because the last thing BET needs is to be in the middle of any of Breezy’s relationship drama.
For what it’s worth, Karrueche presented the Youngstars Award to Yara Shahidi and looked both stunning and unbothered in a purple minidress.
Advertisement