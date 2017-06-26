It seems fitting that, with the #TrumpCare debate raging, I got this bill in the mail today from Ethan's most recent open heart surgery. pic.twitter.com/pyUE2UxbWW— Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017
I'll save you some math; without insurance we would owe $231,115 for 10 hours in the OR, 1 week in the CICU and 1 week on the cardiac floor. pic.twitter.com/CQ9OjOsFX8— Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017
We've had two of those already this year. pic.twitter.com/zKhw4StSBx— Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017
A lifetime cap on benefits is the same as saying, "Sorry, you're not worth keeping alive anymore. You're just too expensive."— Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017
Tell that to the boy who just tucked a sick firefly into bed with a leaf blanket and told me to keep the light on so he wouldn't be scared. pic.twitter.com/SAwsdHISPi— Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017
Tell that to the boy who picks me bouquets of sticks instead of flowers because he loves them better so he's sure I will too. pic.twitter.com/Zu987SCGTK— Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017
Look my son in the eyes and tell him that he's fought so hard to be here but sorry, you're just not worth it anymore. I dare you. pic.twitter.com/IgdQOounyB— Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017
I don't even know how to end this thread, how to keep typing through my tears. His life is infinitely precious. That's why we fight so hard. pic.twitter.com/7vVPtvW1pE— Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017