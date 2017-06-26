With her incredible eyebrows and oh-so-chic bob, many people wish they could look like Lucy Hale. So, when she told W Magazine that she has four celebrity doppelgängers, we couldn't help but get a little jealous.
But once she revealed who the Hollywood babes are, our feelings went from envy to amazement that we've never noticed it before.
According to Hale, she's "a mixture of Selena Gomez, Sarah Hyland, Mila Kunis, and Maisie Williams," though, if we could make one other comparison, we'd say she gives off some serious Eva Green vibes with those high cheekbones and wide eyes.
As Teen Vogue points out, Hale has talked about how people sometimes mistake her for Gomez and Hyland when she's out in public — sounds rough! But honestly, Kunis and Williams had never crossed our minds.
We'll never look at Hale the same way again.
In the same interview, the 28-year-old actress also shared some of her beauty faves and her skin care regimen. Aside from a fun bubble face mask, Hale said she loves using products like Restorsea Reviving Cleanser, Bioderma Sensibio H20, IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream, Kate Somerville Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm, and CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion.
As for her makeup must-haves, she called out Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation and Dior Diorshow Brow Styler Ultra-Fine Precision Brow Pencil in Universal Shade. If you're feeling a bit intimidated by the long list of products, just remember that Hale didn't start out as a beauty expert. If our beauty evolution round-up is any indication, it took over 10 years for her to develop her now-signature look.
