As for her makeup must-haves, she called out Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation and Dior Diorshow Brow Styler Ultra-Fine Precision Brow Pencil in Universal Shade. If you're feeling a bit intimidated by the long list of products, just remember that Hale didn't start out as a beauty expert. If our beauty evolution round-up is any indication, it took over 10 years for her to develop her now-signature look.