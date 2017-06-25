Erin Andrews Got Married – & Her Dress Was Stunning

Erin Andrews, host of Dancing With The Stars, married her longtime boyfriend, Jarett Stoll, on Saturday. According to PEOPLE, the couple celebrated with a small, sunset ceremony in Montana. Andrews and the former NHL star began dating in 2012 and confirmed their engagement this past December.
In an interview on Good Morning America, the 38-year-old show host and sportscaster shared the story of how Stoll proposed at Disneyland's exclusive Club 33. "We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland," she shared. "I was bawling like a child."
During the wedding planning process, Andrews jokingly called her husband-to-be a "bridezilla" when it came to taking the lead on planning their nuptials. "You know, my man is the bridezilla!” she told Extra in an interview.
Erin Andrews shared a photo on Instagram of the stunning, Montana sunset that acted as the backdrop to their ceremony shortly after.
A couple of guests of the wedding were quick to offer their congratulations to the happy couple, posting photos from the reception to Instagram. One such photo was shared by Andrews' sister, Kendra. In it, the sisters and their parents come together for a family photo to commemorate the special day.
Another was shared by a friend of the bride calling it the wedding of the year. In it, we get a full view of Erin Andrews' gorgeous, off-the-shoulder wedding dress designed by Carolina Herrera.
The couple has been through a lot together. Andrews was diagnosed and treated for cervical cancer back in September 2016. “I’m somebody who never misses a doctor’s appointment,” she said to Huffington Post. The diagnosis caught her completely off guard. “That’s why I think my situation was so scary and so unbelievable. I hadn’t missed an annual with my gynecologist. This came up over a year and it really took us by shock.” In an interview with Health, she credited her now-husband with being an amazing support system through all of it.
