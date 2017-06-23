You'll Never Believe This Photo Of Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler, comedian queen and star of Netflix's TV show Chelsea, posted the mother of all throwbacks this Friday. It's her in full eighties clothing and hair, standing on stage in the Miss Teen Jersey Pageant.
Throwback photos are most often used as a way to get the most out of the the hundreds of vacation photos you took over spring break. It took forever to line your hands up with the Leaning Tower of Pisa and Instagram needs to bear witness. We get it. Sometimes, however, throwback photos reveal a lot about person. Maybe too much?
So, let's back up. Chelsea Handler as a beauty queen?
Advertisement
Handler keeps the caption short because, truly, the photo does all of the talking. It reads "#TBF to when I was a businesswoman as a 14 yr old in the Miss Teen New Jersey Pageant."
It's unclear whether the business woman outfit was a costume category, an embodiment of young Handler's dreams, or, perhaps, a little protest against the objectification of young girls. Either way, we are here it! The look is so good, it's as if it was styled by a costume designer to seem like it came from the eighties.
Fans are equally as obsessed. Amid the over 200 comments on the photo are ones saying "Yes Jersey 80s hair! We all used sticky stuff (was a real spray + was hard to wash out) and Aquanet!" and "I remember those hairstyles. Wtf were we thinking?"
Some commenters couldn't ignore the startling resemblance Handler bears to DJ Tanner (played by Candace Cameron) from Full House. "I thought this was a picture of DJ Tanner!" wrote @iriekate.
And although the photo is number one in our hearts, we can't ignore the big "23" ribbon on that bright red lapel. Handler still looks happy in the photo, though. Maybe she was imagining a beautiful future where she has her own TV show and looks back on this photo laughing.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement