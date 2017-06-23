Katy Perry Releases Behind-The-Scenes Footage From The Manchester Concert

Love is stronger than hate.
That message was clear at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert on June 4. Grande invited a variety of artists to perform with her at the event, which raised money for the families of the victims of the Manchester terror attack at her May 22 concert. The bombing left 22 people dead and dozens more injured; the artists gathered to show solidarity and support for the victims and their loved ones.
Katy Perry's team recently uploaded behind-the-scenes footage from the concert, and her moments with fellow performers Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande are touching. Perry and Grande embrace in a tight hug, and it's an incredibly sweet moment to witness. There's also footage of Perry warming up for "Part of Me" during a sound check, as well as a clip of her onstage performance.
Perry also hugs Bieber in the video. "It's awesome that you're here and you're doing this," he says to Perry. "I'm so happy you're here," she responds.
And when a backstage interviewer asks Perry how she feels about people across the globe streaming the concert, she has the perfect answer: "I hope the whole world's singing together."
"I'm here to give love and for the love and to show support," Perry says in a backstage interview. "I love Ariana, and all the fans of music aren't just one fan of one artist. We're all in this together, and that's why I'm here."
There's also backstage footage of Perry dancing in her One Love Manchester outfit, which featured photos of the 22 victims. Check out Perry's video below.
