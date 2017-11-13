Oreo Cookies & Creme Candy Canes Are Finally Here

Update: It looks like we were actually good this year. Well, good enough to have our holiday dream of Oreo-flavored candy canes come true. This past summer, the Candyhunting Instagram account posted a photo of a package of Oreo Candy Canes and claimed that the treat could be released in time for the 2017 holiday season. Then, recently, the account posted another photo of a similar package in an actual store and wrote, "There's a whole treasure trove of new Christmas candy out in stores now, including new Oreo candy canes! Found these at Woodman's." If that's not a sign that we managed to escape the naughty list this year, we don't know what is.
Advertisement
In addition to being available at Woodman's, the Oreo Candy Canes can also be purchased online directly from Spanglers, the company that makes them. Individually, the candies could make delicious stocking stuffers. Or, for those on your list who have been especially good, you can just wrap up the whole thing and put it under the tree.
This story was originally published on June 23, 2017.
Candy companies seem to always be thinking ahead. In April, we found out what the M&M’s flavor Mars will be releasing for Halloween, and more recently, we discovered Skittles and Starbursts would be getting a spicy twist this winter. Today is only the third day of summer, and we’re already talking about candy canes. That’s because, we just found out Spangler Candy Company, a brand known for Dum Dums and Circus Peanuts, may be planning to release an Oreo Candy Cane this holiday season.
We came across this incredible rumor thanks to the candyhunting Instagram account. Candyhunting posted a photo of a package of the new Oreo Cookies & Creme flavor, and wrote, “Christmas preview: New Oreo Cookies & Creme candy canes! I highly doubt these will taste like Oreos, but hey, why not brand everything with Oreo to boost sales?” Whoever is running that account has a point. We do tend to throw anything that says Oreo in our shopping carts, but we’re guessing it probably will have that iconic creamy and chocolaty taste. Aside from Oreo branding, the packaging itself is festive and inviting. It’s Oreo blue and decorated with little snowflakes that have tiny Oreo cookies in the centers
Advertisement
. Take a look, and you too will be ready for the holidays.
We searched high and low for an official announcement that the Oreo Candy Cane was coming, but have yet to find anything from Spangler. Don’t worry though, we reached out to the company for confirmation and more details including a release date, so we’ll keep you up-to-date as we find out more. If for some tragic reason, these festive treats don’t come out this holiday season, we’ll just have to hope Nabisco brings back limited edition Candy Cane Oreos this year. Perhaps, the cookie brand is just like those candy companies and is already planning ahead for the holidays.
Related Video:
Advertisement