Oreo Cookies & Creme Candy Canes Are Finally Here

It looks like we were actually good this year. Well, good enough to have our holiday dream of Oreo-flavored candy canes come true. This past summer, the Candyhunting Instagram account posted a photo of a package of Oreo Candy Canes and claimed that the treat could be released in time for the 2017 holiday season. Then, recently, the account posted another photo of a similar package in an actual store and wrote, "There's a whole treasure trove of new Christmas candy out in stores now, including new Oreo candy canes! Found these at Woodman's." If that's not a sign that we managed to escape the naughty list this year, we don't know what is.