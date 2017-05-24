Skittles & Starbursts Are About To Get A Spicy Twist & We Don't Know How To Feel

Spice is almost always a divisive flavor. Some of us carry around emergency bottles of hot sauce everywhere we go, while others of us can’t even stand eating something labeled “mild.” You either love spicy food or you can’t stand it, so just think of how much more divisive the flavor would be if it was added to something really unexpected like candy. Believe it or not, Wrigley is trying just that with its new Sweet Heat Skittles and Starbursts.
This week at the National Confectioners Association’s Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago, Wrigley announced a whole line up of 12 new products that will be coming to stores this year and next. Among new super-sized Life Savers and Miniature Sour Starbursts, the Skittles and Starburst Sweet Heat really stood out. We had a feeling people were going to have a lot of strong reactions about the newcomer, and we weren’t wrong. The two candies won’t hit store shelves until December, but already candy lovers have taken to social media to express their opinions.
Can't wait to buy these this fall... #skittles #starburst #sweetheat— allie (@alliehay) May 24, 2017
Sweet Heat? We don't want no damn Barbecue sauce flavored skittles ? https://t.co/HC3wFcS8iJ— Aubrii ♔ (@KISSTHE_THRONE) May 24, 2017
Loving the #SweetHeat trend in snacks & sweets market https://t.co/p9QIbYWw6t @Starburst @Skittles @FoodBizNews #packaging pic.twitter.com/AatL4OrGg0— Danielle J (@DanielleJersche) May 23, 2017
According to an official press release, the Sweet Heat versions of Skittles and Starbursts feature the same fruit flavors with an added spicy kick. So, maybe they’ll kind of tastes like a fruit salsa that has a bit of a bite but is still plenty refreshing? We won't know for sure until we try them out when they're officially release this winter. The Skittles will come in single packs for 99 cents and share size packs for $1.79. Single sleeves of the Starbursts will be available for 99 cents as well, and laydown bags will go for $3.19 each. Even if you're not a spicy foods person, you're probably curious about the candies, and we're guessing that's exactly what Wrigley was counting on when it thought up this crazy concept.
