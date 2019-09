Skittles & Starbursts Are About To Get A Spicy Twist & We Don't Know How To Feel

According to an official press release , the Sweet Heat versions of Skittles and Starbursts feature the same fruit flavors with an added spicy kick. So, maybe they’ll kind of tastes like a fruit salsa that has a bit of a bite but is still plenty refreshing? We won't know for sure until we try them out when they're officially release this winter. The Skittles will come in single packs for 99 cents and share size packs for $1.79. Single sleeves of the Starbursts will be available for 99 cents as well, and laydown bags will go for $3.19 each. Even if you're not a spicy foods person, you're probably curious about the candies, and we're guessing that's exactly what Wrigley was counting on when it thought up this crazy concept.