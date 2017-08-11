M&M's New Halloween Flavor Is Already On Store Shelves

Update: One of the things we look forward to most about fall is all the pumpkin-flavored snacks. This year, we were talking about autumn-theme treats as early as April when it was announced that the limited edition Fall 2017 M&M's flavor would be White Chocolate Pumpkin Pie. Now, the candy is available; according to a Walmart rep, White Pumpkin Pie M&M's started hitting the store's shelves last week, and each bag costs just $2.98.
This story was originally published on April 14, 2017.
We know that Easter — a very important candy holiday — is still a few days away, but we recently came across some tasty news that has forced us to turn our attention to the MOST important candy holiday, Halloween. No offense to Easter, but a chocolate bunnies just don’t quite compare to a whole pillowcase full of all different kinds of treats, especially if those treats include this brand new autumn-inspired M&M's flavor.
Yesterday, CandyHunting posted a photo of a package of White Chocolate Pumpkin Pie M&M's, and according to the post, they're the new Halloween flavor for 2017. Though it's only just now turning into spring, it seems like plenty of people are already chomping at the bit to get a taste of these new M&M's. How do we know? Well, the post from CandyHunting included information about where you can order the fall treat. They were available online at Candy Warehouse for $5.90 a bag plus $19 for shipping, and even with that ridiculously high price, the White Chocolate Pumpkin Pie M&M's are already completely sold out.
Hopefully Candy Warehouse will restock the Pumpkin Pie M&M's soon so we won't have to wait until October try them out. When we finally do get to down a handful of them though, we can expect "the mouth-watering essence of this classic pie in confectionery form," according to the product description. We're guess the white chocolate inside mimics the creaminess of the whipped topping we always pile on top of our pumpkin pie slices. Good thing there's another candy heavy holiday just around the corner to help us take our minds off the fact that they won't be out in stores until the fall.
