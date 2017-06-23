According to Mayor DeBlasio today June 22, 2017 is Laverne Cox Day in the city of New York. WOW! Thank you so much Mayor and First Lady. I am beyond honored and grateful for this proclamation. #TransIsBeautiful happy #Pride. NYC enjoy Laverne Cox Day. Love and embrace who you are and celebrate and love each other!

