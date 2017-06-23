Simon Cowell's Grenfell Tower Charity Single Broke A Record

When you think of Simon Cowell, you may recall him yelling and copping attitude at contestants and judges during his eight-year stint on American Idol. But his recent charitable actions prove he's got a softer side, too.
Since his Idol days, Cowell, who has also judged The X Factor UK and Britain's Got Talent, has donated more of his time and money to charity — and it doesn't look like he's slowing down.
After the horrific fire at Grenfell Tower in London that killed at least 79 people and injured hundreds more, Cowell gathered an all-star group of musicians to record Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" to raise funds for the London Community Foundation, according to Vulture.
The moving tribute, posted below, earned over $220,000 within its first day (the single was released on June 21). According to Metro, the number of sales reached 120,000, which "goes on record as being the biggest opening day of any single in the last decade."
The video, posted above, features performances by more than 50 artists, including The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, Queen's Brian May, One Direction's Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, Jessie J, Bastille, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, James Blunt, and Nile Rodgers.
According to The Guardian, Cowell spoke with the Mirror about his motivation behind the project, saying that he wanted to do something impactful that wasn't just donating money, although donating to help the community, the victims, and the victims' families certainly helps.
"You kind of think, what can I do," he told the Mirror. "Do you donate some money? I was thinking, 'Well, maybe we could do a little more than that...In all the years of doing this I have never felt so emotional. It was unbelievably powerful and sincere."
