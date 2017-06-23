7 Days In 60 Seconds: Healthcare To The Georgia Election

It can seem impossible to keep up with all the news these days, so here's what happened this week in a New York minute.
A Muslim Teen's Murder
On Sunday, 16-year-old Nabra Hassanen was killed after leaving a Virginia mosque with her friends. The murder highlighted the prevalence of violence against Muslim women, as 69% of women in the U.S who wear a hijab say they have faced at least one incident of discrimination. Police say they're not investigating the killing as a hate crime.
North Korea's American Prisoner
The American college student imprisoned in North Korea last year died on Monday after returning to the U.S. in a coma last week. Otto Warmbier was charged with removing a political banner from a hotel and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor. He was 22.
Advertisement
The Georgia Special Election
The contentious runoff election in Georgia's Sixth District ended Tuesday night with Republican Karen Handel beating Democrat Jon Ossoff. The loss was disheartening for Democrats hoping a victory for Ossoff would kickstart the party momentum to overturn Congress in 2018.
World Refugee Day
Tuesday was World Refugee Day, bringing attention to the estimated 22.5 million refugees worldwide. Photographer Abbie Trayler-Smith shared mesmerizing photos showing what life is like for Iraqi women after ISIS, and Refinery29 talked to a teenage refugee living in California who wants to rebuild Syria one day.
Senate GOP Releases Its Healthcare Bill
Senate Republicans finally released their proposal for repealing and replacing Obamacare on Thursday. While mimicking the House's version by aiming to defund Planned Parenthood and allowing states to opt out of covering essential health benefits, it offers a more gradual roll back of Medicaid expansion and doesn't allow insurers to charge people more for having preexisting conditions.
A Long Read For The Weekend
Refinery29's Amelia Harnish describes what it’s like for the first openly trans mayor in Texas.
How To Take Action This Weekend
The Senate plans to vote on its healthcare bill by next Friday, without any public hearings. Because it was rushed, official analysis of the bill's impact won't be available until next week, but the House's version it largely resembles would leave 23 million more Americans without insurance by 2026.
If you want to be heard on the subject, it's incredibly easy to call your senators. In fact, you can just plug in your zip code in the widget below to get their phone number. See, I told you it was easy.
Advertisement