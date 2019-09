The Real Reason Bananas Have Those Sticky Strings

According to an interview on The Huffington Post with Dr. Nicholas D. Gillitt (a Ph.D. in physical and inorganic chemistry), these messy threads are called phloem bundles and they provide necessary nutrients to our 'nanners. When questioned about the possibility of developing the fruit without these sticky strands, Gillitt clapped back, "Yes it is potentially possible, but if the phloem bundles are necessary for the adequate disposition of nutrients throughout the plant, and are not truly bothersome, what would be the driver?" Touché, Dr. Gillitt, touché. Now that this fruit knowledge has been dropped on us, we fully plan to push forward and embrace our bananas, phloem bundles and all. Because at the end of the day, we'd rather have an enriching 'nana then no 'nana at all.