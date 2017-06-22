Ilana Glazer Believes Everyone Should Be An Ally To The Immigrant Community

"Supporting immigrants is the most patriotic, most originalist that we could be regarding the Constitution. I just think that the rights and the freedoms that we have in this country are too good not to share. We founded ourselves upon that concept that we were sharing them, so just all of the sudden take them back — that’s not only unfair to me, like unjust, but I’m also like, ‘That’s not even mutually beneficial.’ I genuinely believe that the more freedom we share with people who want to be American the more we stand to profit."