This Is The Gay Porn Everyone Is Searching For — Even Straight People

If you're a lesbian (and I am) it's pretty clear that lesbian porn isn't actually made with queer women in mind — at least, most of it.
Real talk: No gay woman would wear long, pointed fingernails to have sex with another woman, because that makes fingering pretty much impossible. Unless, you know, you want to tear her vagina to shreds. And, although some people do enjoy scissoring, it's certainly not an integral part of our sex lives.
But, in a shocking twist of fate, it seems that the majority of people actually watching this "lesbian" porn are women. Data from Pornhub finds that women are 186% more likely to search for lesbian porn than men. That doesn't mean that men aren't watching any lesbian porn, though.
So many people of all genders watch lesbian porn, in fact, that Pornhub doesn't even consider it a gay category. The site recently did a data dive in honor of Pride Month, looking at how users searched for gay porn — but they only looked at searches for videos including two or more men.
Even porn featuring only men isn't solely visited by gay men, though. Women account for 37% of the viewers watching Pornhub's gay male category.
Videos featuring gay men make up 6.3% of all Pornhub pageviews in the U.S., according to the data.
Interestingly, people search for videos featuring Black men and for the "straight guys" category of gay videos most often. That's exactly what it sounds like — videos of "straight" men having sex with other men, which I'd argue doesn't make them all that straight.
The women watching "straight" guys having sex likely are straight, though, and maybe it makes the fantasy better to believe that what they're watching is just an accidental tryst.
We'll never know for sure, though, because Pornhub doesn't have data on the motivations behind why people watch what they watch —they just know people are watching it.
But, if you happened to be wondering exactly what kind of gay porn people in your state watch most often, Pornhub has you covered there. The site made a map of the most popular gay porn categories by state, below:
The categories get pretty specific: People in Texas, for example, are searching for videos of "straight latino" men having sex. And Florida is looking for "big black dick."
No matter what you, or your state, are into, though, be comforted by the fact that there are plenty of other people turned on by the same thing — whether you're a straight man watching gay men have sex, or a lesbian who actually enjoys "lesbian" porn.
