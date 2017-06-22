Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Defends Her In New Statement

Though the Warner Bros. investigation into what happened between her and Bachelor in Paradise cast member DeMario Jackson didn't side with her version of events, Corinne Olympios continues to stand her ground. She's got her lawyer, she's got her publicist, and she's got her boyfriend.
That last one would be Jordan Gielchinsky, a Miami-based tobacco company president who reportedly started dating Olympios before she left to film Bachelor in Paradise.
Though Olympios herself has only addressed the investigation's conclusion — and a vow to launch her own — through attorney Martin Singer, Gielchinsky has given an interview to E! News about the situation.
"I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend," Gielchinsky, who was photographed having lunch with his reality star girlfriend just days ago, told the media outlet. "She will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it,"
Rumors have suggested that Olympios and Gelchinsky had an agreement that she wouldn't hook up with other contestants on the show. Gielchinsky did not directly acknowledge those reports, though he did reference the "ongoing inquiry" her lawyer is carrying out regarding her claims that her sexual encounter with Jackson was not consensual.
"Anything the public may perceive that is coming from me is pure speculation," he said. "There is an ongoing inquiry that must follow a course to its conclusion before I can fully comment.
"I pay very little attention to the media and try to ignore all the conjecture surrounding my relationship with Corinne," he continued. "The only two people who know the true disposition of our relationship is Corinne and I."
