Queen Elizabeth Has Vowed To Protect LGBTQ People From Discrimination

If The Crown didn't leave you with the impression that Queen Elizabeth is a totally powerful, inspirational woman, her address to Parliament today should definitely change your mind. The Queen's speech promised to prioritize protection of the LGBTQ community in England, and we're cheering from across the pond.
“My government will make further progress to tackle the gender pay gap and discrimination against people on the basis of their race, faith, gender, disability or sexual orientation," the 91-year-old Queen told Parliament.
Although her comments about LGBTQ equality have been few and far between, she was very pleased to give the royal assent for marriage equality in 2015. “Who’d have thought 62 years ago when I came to the throne, I’d be signing something like this? Isn’t it wonderful?" the Queen reportedly said.
The Queen's address to Parliament today will be welcome news to human rights activists who have looked to the United Kingdom to take a global stand on LGBTQ issues. The community continues to be persecuted in many former British colonies, and homosexuality is illegal in 41 out of 53 Commonwealth nations.
Queen Elizabeth's address to Parliament typically includes discussion of upcoming state visits, but the conspicuous omission of Donald Trump's name appears to confirm the rumors that his trip has been canceled.
In January, Prime Minister Theresa May invited Trump on the Queen's behalf. But the very likely possibility of massive protests, coupled with Trump's offensive comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the June 3 terror attack on London Bridge, are likely the reason his trip has either been postponed or cancelled altogether.
