The TCA Awards Acting Nominees Are Only Women & Actors Of Color

There's nary a white man on either list, and both are filled to the brim with talented actors and actresses. It's also noteworthy that many of the year's biggest critical and commercial successes, such as Big Little Lies, Insecure, The Handmaid's Tale, Master of None, This Is Us, Veep, and The Crown, tell the stories of women and people of color. So it clearly wasn't hard to come up with a list of 14 deserving nominees who aren't white men.