Forget Grilling & Try These 3 Easy Summer Sheet Pan Meals

Ah, summer. A season that reigns supreme in cookouts complete with hot dogs, hamburgers, steaks, chicken, and veggies a plenty grilled on the BBQ. But what if you don't happen to have a grill? Or even a kitchen big enough to get all those goods prepped for a group gathering? Previously, we may have suggested throwing the dish towel in and ordering a couple pizzas from your corner spot. But now, thanks to Molly Gilbert's genius cookbook, we have the solution: Sheet Pan Suppers.
When you don't have a grill (or even a backyard), all you really need to whip up some of the same major meal feats is simply a sheet pan and your oven. Ahead we've got three savory recipe ideas covered, from steak to chicken and even fish (veggie sides and fix-ins included). So scroll on to get your summer feast on — no BBQ necessary.