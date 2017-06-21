Supermodel Joan Smalls To Star In Netflix Film Set It Up

Deadline reports that the rom-com will focus on Harper (Deutch) and Charlie (Powell), both underpaid assistants who are looking to get back at their bosses "who treat them like dirt" by setting them up to date. Of course, their attempts at playing matchmaker don't go as planned, and things take an unexpected turn. As for Smalls, all that's known so far is that she's landed the role of Charlie's beautiful girlfriend, Suze.