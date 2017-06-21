Supermodel Joan Smalls To Star In Netflix Film Set It Up

After years of mesmerising the world's best fashion designers on the runway, supermodel Joan Smalls is ready to try her hand at acting.
The Puerto Rican native is set to make her acting debut in Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy, Set It Up, according to Deadline. Smalls will join an all-star cast on the project, including Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs, Glen Powell, and Zoey Deutch. Not a bad crew to kick off your film career with, eh?
Deadline reports that the rom-com will focus on Harper (Deutch) and Charlie (Powell), both underpaid assistants who are looking to get back at their bosses "who treat them like dirt" by setting them up to date. Of course, their attempts at playing matchmaker don't go as planned, and things take an unexpected turn. As for Smalls, all that's known so far is that she's landed the role of Charlie's beautiful girlfriend, Suze.
Advertisement
While we don't know much about her character just yet, we do know that Smalls is over the moon about her new gig and took to her Instagram page (which boasts 2.3 million followers) to celebrate the announcement with a snap of the Deadline exclusive.
"Words cannot describe this feeling," she captioned the post. "So extremely lucky and honored to be part of such an insanely talented cast and team. Thank you to EVERYONE who made this possible. #SetItUp #Netflix. Can't wait for you all to see."
The film, written by Katie Silberman and produced by Justin Nappi and Juliet Berman of Treehouse Pictures, is expected to be available for streaming next year.
Advertisement