Mr. Gay Syria is changing the narrative about refugee identity, one tiara-touting modeling competition at a time. The film was inspired by the campaign begun by executive producer Derek Anderson, and is a window into the little-discussed crisis facing gay refugees abroad.
Mr. Gay Syria is a joyful anthem of support for Syrian men currently being persecuted for their sexuality as immigrants in Turkey. By following a group of performers who struggle to please some seriously harsh judges, it works to draw attention to the plight of these refugees. The film explores an issue often missed in broader reports focused on ISIS's harrowing treatment of women or the looming specter of President Trump's punitive travel ban. In the end, Mr. Gay Syria's bedazzled stars persuade their critics using the universe's most potent magic—the power of acceptance. Feel like getting involved? Sign the petition here to help call more attention to this crisis.
Directed by Ahmed Ibrahim and produced by VisionaireFILM, Mr. Gay Syria embraces the refugee community with a message of hope. Catch the full film above.
Advertisement