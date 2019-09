Disney's New Lemonade Is A Sweet & Spicy Take On A Summer Favorite

To literally spice things up, the Kooler gets a rim of Tajin, which adds a major kick to the drink. Unfamiliar with the Mexican condiment? Delish notes that it's a combination of "chili powder, dehydrated lime juice, and salt." It's a powdery condiment that gets sprinkled on plenty of things south of the border. It's not surprising to see it added to fruit like mangoes and pineapple or used on the rim of drinks like the michelada . The Tajin gives the Krylorian Kooler a hit of spice and salt, making for a unique offering that you can't find at any other Disney park (for now, at least). It'll be available at Cosmic Canteen through September 10, which is when the Summer of Heroes wraps up.