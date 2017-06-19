Dove Cameron & Justin Prentice Used To Play A Couple On TV

In today's proof that the world is small and the world of Hollywood is even smaller, TV historians — or astute IMDb users, at least — uncovered the fact that 13 Reasons Why star Justin Prentice and Disney Channel darling Dove Cameron used to play a couple on TV. Teen Vogue reports that the two appeared on the short-lived show Malibu Country, which starred country singer Reba McEntire and Lily Tomlin.
Back in 2013, Prentice had a regular role on the show, which focused on a country singer who is recovering from a very messy divorce. After packing up her family and moving them to Malibu, the singer, played by McEntire, naturally, started over away from the world of Nashville. Prentice played Reba's son, Cash Gallagher. The show only lasted one season, which is why fans of 13 Reasons Why may have had to do a deep dive to uncover Prentice's role.
As for Cameron, her part wasn't as big as Prentice's. As a guest star, she played Prentice's love interest, Sienna. She was on the show for a singular episode, so it was a complete blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment. While Prentice looks pretty much the same as he did back in 2013 (and basically hasn't changed since Glee and Awkward, save for a haircut or two), Cameron's definitely undergone a major transformation. Malibu Country was pre-Liv and Maddie, pre-Descendants, and definitely pre-platinum blonde, so she's basically unrecognizable.
What's next? Could Cameron make an appearance on 13 Reasons Why's next season? Maybe Prentice pops up somewhere in Descendants 2? Maybe show up on Riverdale? With definitive proof that there's major crossover happening all the time, nothing's out of the question. All it takes is a close watch and some quick sleuthing.
Check it all out in the clip, below.
