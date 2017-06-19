Four years after Jay Z dropped the hyphen from his stage name, he's bringing it back, along with a few other changes. Well, one big one, which is that he's officially bumping the name to ALL CAPS. That's right. Move over, Jay Z, JAY-Z is in the house.
According to Pitchfork, a Roc Nation rep has confirmed that the rapper has officially reformatted his name in advance of his new album 4:44, coming exclusively to Tidal June 30.
People are speculating the the album will be a response to Beyonce's iconic 2016 album Lemonade, which explored the maybe (or maybe not?) true story of his infidelity.
Name change and new album aside, right now all of his attention is likely on the twins, who People reports were born last week. This was later confirmed by Beyoncé's father, Matthew Knowles, when he captioned an Instagram post, "They're here!" alongside an image that read "Happy Birthday to the twins. Love, Granddad."
We're still waiting for the official confirmation from Beyoncé and Jay Z — sorry, JAY-Z — themselves, which will hopefully involve some sort of photo shoot, as well as details about the sex of the babies and their names. Until then, all eyes are on JAY-Z and the trailer for 4:44 featuring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong'o, and Danny Glover.
.@S_C_ ‘4:44’https://t.co/5Mc5VQKNYQ— Sprint (@sprint) June 19, 2017
#TIDALXSprint pic.twitter.com/yrLZzl65rc
With a new name and a new album, it sounds like we're in for a giant rebrand from the "99 Problems" singer. After all, going from a father of one to a father of three is a pretty huge lifestyle change, but let's be honest — any time we talk about a member of the Carter family, we've already been saying their names in all caps.
