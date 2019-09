Questioning Pixar universes is a dangerous road, and really not an all that rewarding activity. (The movies are cartoons. Can we really expect verisimilitude?) Nevertheless, the questions persist, especially when it comes to Cars 3. The Cars franchise has always been (sort of) about mortality. The star, Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson), is perpetually concerned that he'll become irrelevant. (He's like Alexander Hamilton in that way. Or any other artist ever.) In Cars 3, this question is especially prevalent. Lightning McQueen is dogged by a rival named Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer), a hotter, cooler car than Lightning. The implication is that Lightning McQueen is getting old and that he, like Russell Crowe in Cinderella Man, should probably retire. Of course, like Russell Crowe in Cinderella Man, he stages a triumphant comeback with the help of a scrappy team of trainers and buddies. We have questions, and we're not the only ones