Paris Jackson's rise to fame has been as fast as it has been dramatic. Gracing the covers of magazines like Harper's Bazaar has sometimes come with controversy about how exactly her words are being portrayed, but according to Jackson, her recent interview with Vogue Australia is a step in the right direction.
The 19-year-old model appears on the cover of the outlet's July issue, and teased a lengthy interview the model had with the author over text. According to E! News, editor-in-chief Edwina McCann said that although a text interview was "something we have never before agreed to at Vogue," it "seemed appropriate for someone of her generation."
Jackson seems to agree, taking to Instagram to praise the magazine for treating her words with respect.
"One of the first interviews where my words haven't been twisted, and they get all the info straight from the source!" she captioned a photo of the cover. "So thankful. Please check it out."
As for the actual interview, Jackson opened up about her role in the spotlight and how she feels she's required to speak out about important issues.
"I have so many causes that are dear to my heart and fighting for the people, I feel, is my duty,” she explained to the outlet. "I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world."
She's well aware that she's been in the news more recently — I mean, when someone shows up at the Met Gala it's kind of a big deal — and she knows this means she's become a role model.
"I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to," she said.
All in all, Jackson describes herself as "determined, passionate, hopeful, natural, and honest," but we'll have to grab the full issue, on sale June 26, to find out just how she hopes to use these qualities to change the world.
