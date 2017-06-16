All The CW Shows You Definitely Forgot Were Ever A Thing

Today, June 16, marks the end of sumptuous CW period piece Reign. The series has survived for four hard-fought seasons on the network, but the series finale, "All It Cost Her..." has arrived. Sadly, if you're not a huge fan of the historical drama, it's unlikely you're aware Reign is leaving television, or was even still on the air every Friday night.
The series follows Mary, Queen of Scots, throughout the treacherous world that is the 16th century royal French court. With luxurious costumes, sexy political intrigue, and British accents for days, Reign always seemed like it belonged on HBO or Starz — not following Vampire Diaries spin-off The Originals. That's probably why the forward-thinking series never got the love it deserved. At least Reign is in good company with under-the-radar CW shows that have met the Grim Reaper.
In celebration of Reign's upcoming finale, we gathered up all the other CW series that everyone keeps forgetting about. Take a look through the gallery right now for a much-needed walk down memory lane.
