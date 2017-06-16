Alex Jones Released Secretly-Recorded Audio Of His Pre-Interview With Megyn Kelly

In anticipation of his appearance on Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, InfoWars host Alex Jones has released secretly recorded audio of his pre-interview with Kelly in an effort to combat what he says are audio clips taken out of context.
"I've never done this in 22 years, I've never recorded another journalist," Jones says in a video he posted on Twitter ahead of his half-hour segment. "I've never done this, but I knew that it was a fraud, that it was a lie."
In the audio, Kelly can be heard promising that her interview with Jones is not going to be a hit piece, and that she simply wants the interview to be a way for viewers to get to know him better.
"I want to do in-depth profiles on people," Kelly says in the leaked audio. "So I can ask you [about your Sandy Hook and Pizzagate claims] but this isn’t going to be, ‘ah-ha, let’s play a clip.’ … I’m not looking to portray you as a boogyman… I just want to talk about you, I want to get to get to know you."
However, the clips NBC teased ahead of the interview show Jones appearing to dodge or double-down on his comments that Sandy Hook was a hoax, which the 43-year-old interpreted as an attack and a continuation of what he feels is the media's unfair witch hunt against him.
"She spent 30 to 40 minutes on Pizzagate, and Newtown and saying that I was claiming that Brits deserved to be bombed," Jones complains on his show. "She just sat there and played along with her greater deception."
He later described Kelly as "the mouth of Satan" and "worse than college topless bar women trying to get you to pay for a table dance."
We've heard Jones' side. We'll have to wait for Sunday to hear Kelly's and come to our own conclusions.
