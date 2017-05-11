A Reporter Was Arrested For Asking Questions (& Twitter Got SO Angry)

More often than not, when we hear about journalists arrested for doing their job, it’s in another country. In a land far, far away, it’s rarely in our own backyard.
That is until yesterday when a reporter in West Virginia was arrested for “yelling questions" at White House aide Kellyanne Conway and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.
Dan Heyman, a reporter working for the Public News Service, was taken into custody at the West Virginia State Capitol after repeatedly questioning Price about the much-buzzed-about health care bill that is set to replace Obamacare. As the Price entered the building Heyman, armed with his smartphone as a recording device, asked him whether or not domestic violence would be deemed a pre-existing condition under the new legislation.
Advertisement
After receiving no response, Heyman repeated the question several times. According to The New York Times, in his recording, you can also hear a man’s voice saying, “Do not get close to her. Back up,” referring to Conway. Officers pulled Heyman aside and arrested him. The entire exchange was roughly a minute long.
Dan Heyman of @PNS_WV is in S. Central Regional Jail for "causing a disturbance by yelling quesitons" at @KellyannePolls & @SecPriceMD. pic.twitter.com/ucLrnhRCKY— Public News Service (@PNS_News) May 9, 2017
In the criminal complaint, officers said that Heyman “tried aggressively to breach the security of the Secret Service.” It was also stated that by yelling questions, he caused a disturbance. He was charged with a misdemeanor and released after his employer posted his $5,000 bail.
BREAKING: Dan Heyman from @PNS_News has been arrested at the WV State Capitol by Capitol Police for trying to ask Secretary Price a question— ACLU of WV (@ACLU_WV) May 9, 2017
On Tuesday night, Heyman commented on his arrest. “First time I’ve ever been arrested for asking a question. First time I’ve ever heard of someone getting arrested for asking a question,” he said. His lawyer, J. Timothy DiPiero also thought the case was unusual. “I’ve never had a client arrested for talking too loud or anything similar,” he said.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia described the arrest as an “unacceptable assault on the First Amendment.” The entire ordeal triggered an onslaught of responses on Twitter.
The arrest of reporter Dan Heyman signals a grave danger to democracy.— InxsySparxs (@InxsyS) May 11, 2017
"Dan Heyman was doing his job as a reporter... And for that, he was arrested." https://t.co/ReoxvR8zXm— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 10, 2017
Dan Heyman, journalist, arrested after attempting to Q @KellyannePolls & @SecPriceMD. We are fast becoming a #policestate. #Resistance— Kathleen Veritas (@KathleenVeritas) May 10, 2017
Advertisement