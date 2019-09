Alarmed by the deluge of texts, I checked the news and quickly learned about the shooting at a Congressional baseball practice in Virginia. I was, and remain, heartbroken that gun violence had once again touched one of the public servants elected to solve our hardest problems, just six years after Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was shot while meeting with constituents in her district. Within a few hours, reports began coming in about another shooting in San Francisco , where a gunman shot five people, three of them fatally, before taking his own life.