This Wedding Actually Cost $6.3 Million & The Pictures Are Stunning

Plenty of people dream of fairytale weddings, but Folarin Alakija and Nazanin Jafarian Ghaissarifar's nuptials make fairytales (and our Pinterest boards) look downright quaint. Alakija, the son of a Nigerian oil billionaire, and Ghaissarifar, an Iranian model, said "I do" in a ceremony that came with a price tag of $6.3 million dollars.
The wedding was held at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England and the guest list included the likes of supermodel Shanina Shaik and fashion blogger Temi Otedola. As if the venue itself isn't stunning enough, celebrity florist Jeff Leatham curated one million white roses to adorn the interior. Check out the full flower walls and hanging installations:
Luxury designer Elizabeth's Cake Emporium created a 12-foot tall wedding cake that was covered in white roses to match the venue's decorations.
Ghaissarifar donned not one but two white dresses for her big day. She wore a strapless ball gown-style dress for the ceremony, while her bridesmaids dressed in matching one-shoulder cream gowns. For the reception, the bride changed into a long-sleeved design with lace detailing.
The menu was, of course, not your ordinary wedding fare. Guests enjoyed a five-course meal that included foie gras, beef, and sole with alternative options like crispy duck egg and guinea fowl.
The entertainment at a $6.3 million wedding is definitely not provided by a DJ. Robin Thicke serenaded the guests, and a fireworks show ended the festivities with a bang.
Alakija, a businessman, and Ghaissarifar, who has a degree in bioengineering and biomedical engineering, met through mutual friends while studying in London. The couple also had a traditional Nigerian wedding last November.
