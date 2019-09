The boast has historically been "Uber, the world’s largest taxi company, owns no vehicles." Uber’s business, and its enormous valuation, has been built by us. By “us,” I mean Uber’s employees, drivers and many, many customers — the same people who are now deleting the Uber app in droves . And nobody knows better than us what Uber needs to do now to fix itself — and bring us back. (Because it turns out that whole ‘ founder vision ’ thing hasn’t been working.) Part of taking full responsibility for everything that has gone so horribly wrong is finally listening to everyone who told them so — starting with its employees. The people who labored in that toxic culture know best what needs to happen going forwards. Start with bringing Susan Fowler back as an extremely well-compensated consultant and advisor (while you’re at it, bring on Sarah Lacy, too ); ask all the women and people of color currently working at Uber how they would reinvent the way Uber works (and pay attention to feedback from female passengers and passengers of color, who are consistently discriminated against by ride-sharing services); and read all the advice currently being offered to Uber on social media, in blog posts, in commentary – and TAKE IT. You crowdsource your business; crowdsource the help you need to completely reinvent it.