Erin Andrews Talks About Her IVF Plans

"You don't know if a guy is going to want to sit in with an oncologist and see, 'OK, so this is your cervix, and this is your uterus, and we are cutting out this part,'" she told Health. "We hadn't even been discussing marriage. We hadn't discussed babies! It really puts things on the fast track for you — because you have an oncologist saying to you, 'We highly recommend that you guys do your embryos right now, freeze them.'"